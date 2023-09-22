Trump Tries To Get Shady Judge Ejected

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday night, former President Donald Trump’s legal team made another court filing in which they are pushing for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to be recused from his federal case.

The document was originally obtained by CNN and shows that Trump’s attorneys are attempting to turn the judge’s words against her and to argue that Trump’s prosecution could be perceived as biased and politically driven. As his lawyers pointed out it was important for the public to have complete confidence in the constitutional rights of the former President being protected by a judicial officer that was unbiased. They added that every U.S. president was granted the same rights and protections that U.S. citizens were granted through the U.S. Constitution.

Chutkan has gained notoriety for her dealing with Jan. 6 cases and often delivering sentences that are harsher than the ones prosecutors were pushing for. Trump’s request to have her recused is not going to easily go through, but it could help in his favor if he needs to appeal the case if he is convicted.

Still, despite the recusal standards being set high, Trump has continued to use court filings to attack the judges handling his federal cases and has brought into question whether Chutkan is fair and unbiased.

One of Trump’s attorneys pointed out that a key of this case is whether the public will view the proceedings as politically motivated, against the leading political opponent to the president, or legitimate.

