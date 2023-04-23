Trump Unable To Get On 2024 Ballot?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign team is preparing for a legal fight as two nonprofit organizations have claimed that the former President should not be allowed to appear on primary ballots because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, as per a segment of the Constitution which was enacted after the Civil War.

Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, had stated that what these organizations are attempting is “blatant election interference and tampering.” In the statement released to The Washington Post, he added that they were not even trying to hide their attempts to stop the people from “choosing Donald Trump” who is currently the front-runner of the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

The nonprofit groups, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Free Speech for People are both planning on legally challenging Trump’s ability to appear on the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

The section was ratified in 1868 following the Civil War, and was meant to serve as a punishment for Confederate officers, as it disqualified any “officer of the United States” from holding public office in the future if they were part of an “insurrection or rebellion against” the country.

The groups are arguing that there is evidence available that suggests that Trump both before and during the Jan. 6, Capitol insurrection had “engaged in insurrection.” This is something supported by the findings of the House select committee tasked with investigating the Capitol attack.

