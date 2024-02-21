Trump Unleashes on Defenseless Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – At his rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, former President Donald Trump quickly launched into a critique against President Joe Biden, accusing him of misusing the judicial system for political gains, a tactic Trump likened to those used by authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin.

Trump labeled Biden and his administration as dangers to democracy, suggesting that Biden is merely a puppet for more manipulative forces. He mocked Biden’s physical capabilities, insinuating that such shortcomings reflect his competence as President.

Trump promised his Michigan audience that the upcoming election would be the moment to remove Biden from office, dubbing him the “worst president” in U.S. history due to his alleged incompetence. Trump emphasized the strategic importance of Michigan in the election, stating that winning the state could secure victory in the overall election. He stressed the necessity of rectifying what he perceives as the misuse of the legal system, which he believes has been weaponized against him and the broader American democratic system.

He accused the Biden administration and Democrat-aligned judges and legal officials of jeopardizing the fairness and impartiality of the American justice system, thereby putting democracy at risk. Trump specifically criticized a judge for a significant financial judgment against him, calling the judge biased and the ruling an unjust attack on legal norms typically seen only in unstable nations.

Trump claimed this and other legal challenges against him as evidence of a corrupted system aimed at silencing him as Biden’s political adversary. He further ridiculed efforts by prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, suggesting they are driven by political motives rather than justice.

Trump also lamented the loss of decorum and respect in the courtroom, implying that the judicial process has been tainted by bias, especially against those perceived as politically inconvenient. He criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James for her vocal opposition to him, interpreting her statements as indicative of a prejudiced legal pursuit rather than a quest for justice.

Concluding his remarks, Trump warned that the ongoing political persecution could deter business and degrade the United States to a status likened to that of a “Third World country,” highlighting the potential for economic and reputational damage on a national scale.

