Trump Watches His Kids Testify

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former President Donald Trump reacted in a statement on Truth Social to the testimony given by his children in the New York City civil fraud trial.

Trump took to his social media platform in the afternoon to state that it was “sad” seeing the persecution of his sons as part of the political Witch Hunt against him, also adding that the New York State Judge should have never brought the legal case forward and that it was a “disgrace.”

Trump further alleged in his statement that in reality, his net worth was greater than the one noted on his Financial Statements. As he has previously argued, the statements also included a “full DISCLAIMER CLAUSE,” encouraging the readers to perform due diligence and verify all the information provided through their analysis.

Trump did not stop his statement there as he proceeded to attack the case of Star Witness, who is his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pointing out that he had admitted during his testimony to having lied. However, as he pointed out this has not been covered by the Press.

In terms of the deals that he had made, Trump pointed out that there had not been any victims and that both insurance companies and banks had made money out of them. Yet, instead of the “corrupt” New York Attorney General Letitia James focusing on crimes in New York City she was in court every day witnessing the abuse of the Trump family.

The statements online came only a few hours after his two adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump provided their testimony before the court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com