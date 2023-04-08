Trump Wins Large Sum in Lawsuit

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Only hours after former President Donald Trump’s appearance in court on Tuesday, he was awarded about $121,972 in attorney fees from adult film star Stormy Daniels.

His appearance in court for his arrest is in connection to the hush money payment made to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential campaign in exchange for her silence.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has now ordered Daniels to cover Trump’s attorney fees that he incurred during a 2018 defamation lawsuit filed against him. The lawsuit was dismissed within that same year, and according to Trump’s tweet, Daniels had allegedly lied about being threatened by an unknown man in 2011 in connection with the alleged affair that she had with the former President.

The court determined that the fees requested by Trump were “reasonable” despite Daniels’ legal team claiming that they had been “unreasonable.” Daniels, whose legal name is Stephane Clifford, was ordered to pay for Trump’s legal fees when the case had originally been dismissed. However, she proceeded to appeal the court’s decision in the Supreme Court, which had declined to hear the case last year.

Daniels had previously claimed that she would “go to jail” before agreeing to pay any money to Trump. This statement was made at a federal appeals court last year, which had upheld the original order for Daniels to pay $300,000 to Trump for his attorneys’ fees.

