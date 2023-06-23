Trump’s Biggest Enemy Gets Sued

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Alvin Bragg, D.A. of Manhattan, is now facing two separate lawsuits for not complying with the request for information sent by the state Freedom of Information Law in case involving Trump’s prosecution. FOIL previously requested access to all communications between Bragg’s office and the Justice Department, Democrat lawmakers, and the federal administration that relates to the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

In the spring, following a months-long investigation, Bragg indicted Trump for falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment that Trump had made ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank based out of the nation’s capital, sued the Manhattan District Attorney under the suspicion that he had been in communication with the Justice Department, Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., or the White House regarding the indictment. In the filing of the first lawsuit, they note that none of the questions relating to these questions have so far been answered.

In the second lawsuit, Heritage alleged that Bragg and his team had gotten pro bono assistance from huge law business that are focused on white-collar legal work. Pro bono means “for the public good.”

Heritage has alleged that so far Bragg and his allies have blocked all of the group’s requests for information relating to the communication that Bragg’s office had with the suspected parties. The group further points out that all information requested is information they have a right to access under New York’s Freedom of Information laws.

