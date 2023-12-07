Trump’s Bombshell Confession About Biden’s Administration

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration over the economic policies being followed and argued that any successes they had came from running off of his administration’s “fumes.”

During his Iowa rally, Trump stated that the Biden administration had just been running on the Trump administration’s “fumes” but even those were now running out. He added that they had nothing and that everything they were doing was wrong. As he argued, the $28 billion subsidy given to farmers had come from the tariffs that his administration had placed for four years on China. He proceeded to claim that there was no other president who had even “got 10 cents from China.”

Trump continued by stating that America was coming to “ruin” because of the Democrats and that they were a “developing nation” when one looked at U.S. cities that were falling apart.

Trump argued that under the Biden administration, any additional money made by the federal government ended up in the pockets of the Biden family through money laundering. He further argued that if he had remained in power then the situation would be different and that the United States would continue to have the greatest economy.

As he stated, if he was still in the White House there would be no inflation, and the United States would not have had to surrender in Afghanistan. In regards to the surrender in Afghanistan, he referred to it as the “most embarrassing” day in U.S. History.

