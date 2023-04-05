Trump’s Enemy Shockingly Stands Up for Him

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush stated that the Manhattan grand jury’s decision to indict former President Donald Trump was “very political” and that it was “not a matter of justice.”

Bush, who had previously been one of Trump’s rivals during the 2016 GOP presidential primary, tweeted out that Trump’s indictment, which moved forward despite similar cases previously having not yielded any indictments, was politically motivated. As Bush pointed out, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office recently revived the case despite the Department of Justice had previously decided not to take on this case.

Jeb Bush is the second son of former President George H.W. Bush. He continued by writing, “In this case, let the jury be the voters.”

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, disclosed that there are more than 30 counts that Trump might be facing following his arraignment. Bragg’s investigation into Trump relates to the $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 general election.

In 2018, Fox News revealed that a series of hush money payments had been made to both Daniels and McDougal and that those payments were being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York and the Federal Election Commission.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York had decided to opt-out from filing any charges against Trump in relation to the payment in 2019. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, pleaded guilty in the case related to the hush payment and had to serve time in prison.

The Federal Election Commission also dismissed its probe in 2021.

