Trump’s Georgia Criminal Trial Start Date Revealed

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Fani Willis, the Democratic Fulton County District Attorney has called for a Georgia set to schedule the criminal trial concerning the election interference case, involving former President Donald Trump, to Aug. 5, 2024. If that trial timeline is followed, the trial could end up continuing through the 2024 Election Day.

Previously, Willis had been pushing for a March start date. However, with her new request, she has acknowledged that Trump has other trials that have already been scheduled for spring. In the new trial, Willis points out once again that she is looking to have Trump’s trial take place along with the other co-defendants in the case, excluding the four defendants who have already accepted a plea deal.

The prosecutors point out that the new trial date proposed was taking into account any other possible delays that Trump’s other criminal trials might have, while also granting the other Defendants their constitutional right to have a “speedy trial.”

If Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee agrees to the new proposed date, then the state trial could start only a few weeks after the Republican National Convention and would increase the chances of the trial taking place through Election Day.

Willis predicted earlier this week that the trial in this case could take several months and might even extend into 2025.

Trump has several trials that have already been scheduled to take place in 2024. Following the two civil trials in January, he will have his first criminal trial start on March 5. That trial deals with the four federal charges filed against Trump regarding the last election.

