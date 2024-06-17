Trump’s Highly Controversial Email Sparks Outrage

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign sent out an email in which he threatened that he would be taking revenge against his adversaries.

Last month, Trump was found to be guilty on 34 felony counts, which has resulted in Trump and many of his allies considering taking revenge.

Trump shared a message with supporters where he asked them to stand with him as he tried to catch up with the campaign trail following the weeks that he was forced to spend in a Manhattan courtroom. He also reminded people of the time that Kathy Griffin had gone viral for parading his “BEHEADED head” during the time of his administration. He added that at the time there had been many in the radical left who had cheered while both former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden had remained silent.

Trump pointed out that the “horrific” truth was that this was something that all “Trump-Deranged” lunatics were still hoping for. He added that they did not just want to see him gone and that in reality, they were going after “you.”

In the email, the former President also pointed out that his conviction had not even made him flinch and that his legal woes would not stop him as his supporters were the ones who keep the Trump train going.

In the past, Trump has often expressed that winning the presidential election in November is the ultimate revenge he can take. He added in an interview that it was “very possible” that the Democrats might face prosecution following his guilty verdict.

