Trump’s Judge Crosses the Line Again

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, federal Judge Tanya Chutkan reinstated the previously paused gag order that blocks former President Donald Trump from making public comments about court staff, prosecutors, and all possible witnesses in the election interference federal case.

In the order, Chutkan stated that as previously explained there are times when the First Amendment rights of those involved in criminal proceedings need to be yielded in order for justice to be administered. She added that there is also a Supreme Court precedent that reflects this opinion.

Chutkan argued that in contrast to the argument being made by the Defendant the right to a fair trial does not only cover the defendant but also the public and government. Her decision to stop Trump from being allowed to make some public statements comes after the nine-day pause during which she had placed an administrative stay in the gag order allowing Trump and his team to appeal the order.

Trump’s lawyers had previously called for Chutkan to stay her gag order until they could appeal it in a higher court.

Chutkan in her recent statement argued that it was unlikely that Trump would be successful in court and further noted that the “First Amendment rights” of both the listener and speaker could at times be “curtailed” in cases where they threatened the “integrity of judicial proceedings.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Trump’s legal team have differing perspectives about the gag order, and they have referred to the risk it could bring during several argument rounds.

