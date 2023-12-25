Trump’s Lawyer Erupts on Biden’s Crooked DOJ

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba has slammed special counsel Jack Smith over his request to the Supreme Court urging them to make a ruling on Trump’s immunity defense in the 2020 federal criminal election case as quickly as possible.

In an interview by Mediaite, Habba pointed out that while there is some urgency, that urgency is only a result of the Democrats seeing the election coming in November 2024 and knowing that they are not capable of beating Trump. Trump has tried to get the case dismissed by arguing that he cannot be charged from any of the events up to Jan. 6, 2021, as he has presidential immunity. This would mean that he cannot be indicted for participating in a criminal conspiracy to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Smith has pointed out that the U.S. highest court should try to make a decision on this issue before the D.C. Circuit court makes their own decision on immunity. He has also pointed out that the decision should be fast as he is trying to still have the trial start on the March 4 trial date that was set before.

The Supreme Court has agreed to look at the case in an expedited manner, and has ordered Trump’s legal team to respond by Dec. 20. They are then going to decide whether or not this will be a case they will consider.

Habba has argued that everyone knows that Smith’s actions were just an attempt to interfere with the election.

