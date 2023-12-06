Trump’s Lawyer Goes To War With Fani Willis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Donald Trump’s lawyer in his Georgia election interference case, Steven Sadow, is pushing for a delay in the former president’s trial. Sadow argues that holding the trial during the 2024 presidential campaign could be seen as an unprecedented form of election interference.

Trump is currently a leading figure in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, potentially setting the stage for a rematch with current Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump, who has maintained a significant presence in recent polls, has been approached by Newsweek for comments through his official website.

In Fulton County, Georgia, Trump faces 13 charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. The charges against him include conspiracy to commit forgery, solicitation of a public officer, and violation of Georgia’s anti-racketeering laws. Initially, Trump was one of 19 people indicted in this case, with four already pleading guilty to certain charges.

District Attorney Fani Willis, leading the prosecution, has suggested that the trial for the remaining defendants, including Trump, should start in August 2024. However, Sadow contested this during a recent hearing, stating that conducting the trial alongside the presidential campaign would heavily disrupt Trump’s ability to campaign.

In response, special prosecutor Nathan Wade disagreed, asserting that the trial would not interfere with the electoral process and would not hinder Trump’s campaigning ability.

Sadow, known for representing high-profile clients in Georgia, has been praised by Atlanta rapper T.I., real name Clifford Harris Jr., as one of the best defense attorneys of his time, even hinting at Sadow’s genius. Sadow also mentioned that if Trump were re-elected, the supremacy clause in the U.S. Constitution would preclude his trial in Georgia while he is in office.

The decision on the trial’s timing remains undecided, with Judge Scott McAfee indicating that it will be discussed in more detail in the coming year.

Separately, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled in Trump’s national election interference case that his status as a leading Republican candidate for 2024 does not grant him immunity from the charges.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in both the Georgia case and the national election interference case, as well as other criminal cases involving allegations of hush money payments and mishandling classified documents. He consistently denies all charges, labeling them as politically motivated and a “witch hunt” aimed at undermining his political campaign.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com