Trump’s Mistrial Gets Rejected?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, a federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s attempt to get a mistrial in the civil case that has been brought forward against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll alleged that Trump had raped her in the 1990s in a major department store. She then filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he disputed her claims about being raped.

Joe Tacopina, Trump’s lawyer, filed an 18-page filing only hours before his second day of cross-examining Carroll in which he claimed that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, has deliberately “mischaracterized the facts” to the jury against his client. He further argued that Trump’s counsel should be allowed “greater latitude” during Carroll’s cross-examination to make up for this subjective treatment of the facts.

Tacopina further alleged that Kaplan’s “one-sided rulings” clearly exhibited that the judge had some sort of “favoritism” towards Carroll.

Kaplan denied Tacopina’s motion on Monday morning.

Last week, during the civil trial, Carroll alleged that Trump had raped her in 1995 or 1996 at a Bergdorf Goodman department store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. She has further claimed that Trump’s statements after she came forth with her accusations have destroyed her reputation, which was why she was in court in order to gain back her life.

Trump has denied the accusations that Carroll has made against him multiple times, and throughout the civil trial, he has taken to his social media platform to further deny the accusations.

