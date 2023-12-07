Trump’s Massive Promise About Healthcare

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump, during his rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, once again argued that they would be fighting to replace Obamacare so that Americans could have access to better healthcare. The rally was aired in its entirety on Newsmax.

Trump started off by calling Obamacare “a disaster.” He added that he had previously stated that they needed to do something about Obamacare and that the only reason Obamacare was not repealed was because of the vote of the late John McCain. As he pointed out, after years of campaigning against Obamacare,McCain had just given a “thumbs down” allowing the campaign to continue.

Trump added that they would fix this situation as Obamacare was disastrous for “family budgets.” He then pointed out that Obamacare no longer had the support of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is from the state that had laid the foundation for the healthcare law that was signed by former President Barack Obama.

Trump proceeded to mock Warren over her claims of having Native American heritage, by arguing that “Pocahontas” had stated that they would need to fix it.

Trump argued that they would make healthcare significantly cheaper for people and that they would provide better care and more options for people. He added that the focus was on helping people.

Trump also countered against all those who claimed that he was going to attack Obamacare by stating that he would not attack it but rather fix it and make it work. He noted that what they would give the American people was “great healthcare.”

