Trump’s Messages to Libertarians Met With Mixed Reactions

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday Night, former President Donald Trump called for a crowd at the Libertarian National Convention at the Washington Hill to unite with the Republicans to defeat President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump in his remarks argued that they “should not be fighting” and that if Biden manages to win in November, then all Americans would be losing their liberty. He added that the party should combine with the GOP in partnership and that they need to work with the libertarians.

The remarks brought out strong reactions from the crowd, with some people cheering and others booing.

Trump noted regarding his appearance at the convention that he wanted to “extend a hand of friendship” to the Libertarian Party, as he believes that an endorsement or votes from them could end up making a difference in the race. Despite the boos that his suggestion drew, there were also many pro-Trump supporters in the crowd that chanted in his favor stating that they “want Trump.”

Trump also referred to the polling positions currently by stating that perhaps those in the party were not looking to win and stated that in that case, they should keep to their “three percent” every four years.

Trump, as part of his appeal to win support from the party, has also committed that if he wins in 2024, then he would put a Libertarian in his cabinet. He is also planning to commute Ross Ulbricht’s sentence. Ulbricht is in prison serving a life sentence for his platform that allowed people to buy and sell illegal drugs.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com