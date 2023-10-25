Trump’s Niece Calls Republicans WHAT?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, who has frequently criticized the former President, recently compared the modern GOP to terrorists while talking with Brian Karem, a political correspondent.

On Friday, Karem joined Mary Trump for an episode of her substack video series “The Good in Us.” During the discussion, the duo discussed the Republican party’s recent failure to elect a new House Speaker which has thus far blocked the House of Representatives from passing any measures addressing the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. At different points during the discussion, Karem spoke on some of the points he has made in his Salon column on how both the Republican Party and Hamas were terrorist groups.

On October 3, for the first time in U.S. history Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from the House Speaker’s office after a motion to vacate was filed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Following McCarthy’s ousting several Republican candidates have failed to get the necessary support in order to become the next House Speaker. The GOP’s slim House majority has further exacerbated this issue.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was the first choice of the Republican party for the position, but he withdrew his bid after failing to win the necessary votes. Trump-endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan similarly failed to win the necessary votes for three consecutive rounds which also resulted in him dropping out of the race.

On Friday, Karem argued that the GOP was actually playing into what Hamas wanted and that the Republicans were a “school of cannibalistic piranhas.” He added that while in the Middle East, there was Hamas in the United States, they had the GOP. He further noted that Jordan who is a “political termite” is unable to create anything.

Mary Trump responded by arguing that he was giving the GOP more credit than she was.

