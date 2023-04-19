Trump’s NYC Case Takes Dramatic Turn

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump was recently arraigned and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. This is only one case in the many legal woes that the former President is currently facing.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate has pleaded not guilty on all 34 counts that were brought forward against him. He has further claimed that this case and investigation are part of a witch hunt that has been politically motivated against him.

Former assistant District Attorney, Daniel Bibb, who for over two decades was focused on trialing murder cases in Manhattan, claimed that there are no other prosecutors in the world who would choose this case if it was not about former President Donald Trump. He added that if someone else had done exactly the same thing that Trump did, they would not be charged.

Trump is the first U.S. president, sitting or former, to have been criminally charged. However, the case does not appear to have the gravity necessary. This is in part because the indictment uses a novel legal theory and it heavily depends on the testimony that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, and fixer, who is now disbarred and has been convicted will provide.

The accusations against Trump include falsifying internal business records so as to hide the $130,000 that Cohen had arranged for adult film star Stormy Daniels to receive prior to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence over her alleged affair with Trump. Trump has repeatedly denied the affair.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com