Trump’s Own Employees Could Turn on Him

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to dismiss the reports from CNN that Mar-a-Lago resort employees could be made to testify in the federal classified documents case against him.

In his post, Trump argued that CNN’s story about many people having seen the classified documents and boxes kept in his Mar-a-Lago home was “fake news” leaked by “Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith.” Trump added that of course, it was likely that the employees had seen boxes that had been brought in from the White House. As he pointed out, under the Presidential Records Act, it was his right for these documents to have come with him.

The CNN report specifically stated that among the employees who would be called to provide their testimony were a woodworker, a chauffeur, a plumber, and a maid. Unidentified sources had also, according to CNN, stated that some of the witnesses in the alleged classified documents mishandling case could include some people who belonged in the former President’s inner circle both from his time in politics and business.

The report also noted that former intelligence officials and Secret Service agents, who for the most part went unnoticed by the resort’s guests, might also be called to testify.

On Friday morning, Trump addressed this report and proceeded to ask questions about the classified documents that had been found in President Biden’s home and office. He added that the documents had been found on his garage floor, as well as Chinatown where the documents had been freely moved around.

