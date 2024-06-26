Trump’s Plan After His First Debate Against Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Next week, former President Donald Trump is planning to hold a campaign rally in Virginia where he will be joined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

The Hill reported on the upcoming rally noting that this is going to be the first joint 2024 campaign cycle appearance for the two men. It is likely that the event will take place close to Virginia Beach next Friday, however, according to another source the location has not yet been confirmed.

Youngkin had not engaged with the former President during his 2021 gubernatorial reelection campaign which resulted in many people speculating that he could act as a potential alternative to the former President in the 2024 presidential cycle. However, Youngkin did not launch a presidential campaign arguing that he wanted to finish his state governor term.

Youngkin and Trump had a meeting earlier this month at the former President’s Sterling, Va., golf club for the first time.

The polls have indicated that the race in Virginia is going to be significantly closer in the upcoming November race than it had been in 2020 when President Biden had won over Trump by 10 points. A recent Fox News poll also found that currently Biden and Trump are tied in the state with around 48 percent of registered voters backing each one of them.

On Thursday, the first presidential debate is set to take place in Atlanta where Trump and Biden are going to go head-to-head for the first time during this campaign cycle. CNN will be hosting the debate.

Following the debate, Trump is set to travel to Virginia while President Biden is going to hold his next campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., where first lady Jill Biden is set to join him.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com