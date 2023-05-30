Trump’s Problems Take a Turn for the Worse

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump is facing a number of legal problems which appear to be growing following the recent developments in these cases. In the past few days, one of Trump’s lawyers left his position because of internal friction.

Timothy Parlatore, one of Trump’s top attorneys in the case relating to the classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago estate which is currently being investigated by Jack Smith, resigned and stated that his decision was not in any way connected to Trump himself, but rather it was related to certain individuals in his inner circle which made defending the former President harder. He specifically named Boris Epshteyn, as one of the individuals who was doing everything he could to prevent them from properly defending Trump. He added that Epshteyn had been stopping them from sharing information with Trump and in his opinion had not been honest with them or with the client in some things.

The Department of Justice’s special counsel Jack Smith has also been intensifying his two investigations into the former President. The civil case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll is also not yet over despite a jury in New York ruling in her favor. Carroll has now filed for more damages, since after the final ruling Trump had once again mocked her sexual assault allegations during a CNN town hall.

On Tuesday, a New York Judge also held a hearing in which he once again explained to Trump all the rules surrounding the evidence that prosecutors will provide to his lawyers in connection to the hush money payment indictment.

