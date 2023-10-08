Trump’s Properties May Be Auctioned Off

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former assistant attorney general of New York, Tristan Snell, recently claimed that following a judge finding former president Donald Trump guilty of fraud, it is likely that Trump’s assets will need to be liquidated and some properties might end up getting sold off at auction.

Following a court finding that Trump had defrauded insurers and banks by inflating the value of some of his assets and that several of his properties would lose their corporate licenses, Snell told MSNBC that this was the worst possible outcome for Trump in this fraud case. He added that the loss of corporate licenses meant that it was likely that some of Trump’s properties would need to be liquidated and sold off.

However, he did point out that while this was the likely outcome they did not yet know how this case would turn out, and that Trump was in a lot of trouble. Snell also pointed out that despite Trump’s claims that he is innocent and has committed no wrongdoing in this case, he has in fact already lost this case as last week Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump, his adult sons, The Trump Organization had inflated the value of several of his assets, including his Mar-a-Lago residence in order to make higher profits.

The Trump family has slammed Engoron’s ruling, in which he had ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses in New York would need to be removed. It was also noted that the companies named in the judgment which owned companies would need to be brought under independent review.

Trump’s lawyers have stated that they are going to be appealing the ruling and pointed out that the figures used in the ruling were problematic. Trump has also been appearing in court since Monday arguing that he was there to “fight for my name and reputation.”

