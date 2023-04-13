Trump’s Real Secrets Being Kept Where?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Omarosa Manigault Newman, a reality television star, has claimed that former President Donald Trump keeps all the negative secrets and tapes about him in an “infamous vault” by the owners of The National Enquirer.

Newman served as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration. During that time, she became increasingly critical of Trump despite having a relatively close relationship with him. On Saturday, during an appearance on MSNBC, she presented her opinions about her former boss’ recent arraignment.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan court following Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe into the alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. The payment was made in exchange for Daniels’ silence over their alleged affair in 2006. Trump has repeatedly denied both the affair as well as any wrongdoing surrounding this case.

Newman claimed that the indictment confirmed some of the rumors she had heard about Trump while working at Reality Weekly magazine, which was owned by American Media, Inc. (AMI), the same company that owns the National Enquirer. As she claimed, she had been told that all these stories and tapes about Trump were being stored in an “infamous vault” owned by AMI. However, there is no proof of these allegations.

