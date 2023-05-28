Tucker Carlson Makes Final Decision on 2024 Run

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A newly launched PAC ceased its activities after receiving legal threats from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s lawyer. The PAC was aimed at pushing Carlson to place a bid for the White House.

Harmeet Dhillon, who is Carlson’s lawyer, sent a cease-and-desist letter on Monday to the PAC. The letter notes that Carlson has no intention of running for the White House under any circumstances, and proceeds to state that the misrepresentation of Carlson by the PAC was not only causing him harm but also “defrauding his supporters.” The letter was obtained by the Hill and proceeded to note that if the effort by the PAC did not end immediately, then Carlson would take every legal avenue available to protect his supporters from being defrauded by the PAC which was fundraising in order to push Carlson to run.

Dhillon proceeded to note that the PAC had not received permission from Carlson to use his image, name, or likeness as part of their efforts and alleged that everything they had done was for their own benefit.

The threat came only days after the PAC’s first ad was released and was set to run for a week on Newsmax. In the ad, Carlson was praised for his stance on “woke nonsense” and claims that the former host is the most articulate candidate to be able to slam “leftists in both parties.”

Charlie Kolean, a spokesman and GOP consultant for the Draft Tucker PAC requested Newsmax to stop playing the ads, and in a statement wrote that Tucker had informed them that there was no chance he would be running for office and that they would honor his request by ceasing operations.

