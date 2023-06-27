U.S. Caught Covering Up UFO Details

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri expressed surprise at the significant number of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that the U.S. government has encountered. This comes as lawmakers call for investigations into a whistleblower’s claims regarding a secret UFO program.

Hawley noted that the government has downplayed or withheld information about these phenomena for a long time. While he couldn’t independently verify the whistleblower’s allegations, Hawley referred to government reports indicating unexplained UAP sightings.

Regarding the specific case of the Chinese spy balloon incident in January, Hawley highlighted how different parts of the government concealed information from each other, illustrating a pattern of secrecy.

A House oversight committee has committed to holding open hearings to address the claims made by the whistleblower.

The whistleblower, David Grusch, a former Air Force veteran and member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, alleges that the U.S. government has been recovering non-human craft for decades. He has filed a whistleblower complaint and claims to have provided classified evidence to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

Hawley believes that Grusch’s claims align with what he has heard in briefings, suggesting that the government possesses more knowledge about UAP than it has disclosed publicly.

However, not all lawmakers share this belief. Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina expressed skepticism, stating that if there were physical evidence of spacecraft, it would have been revealed by now. Hawley disagrees, arguing that the government is skilled at keeping secrets when it chooses to do so.

It is important to note that UAP, previously known as UFOs, encompass a wide range of phenomena and are not necessarily synonymous with alien spacecraft. The Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) defines UAP as anything that cannot be identified and may pose a potential threat to U.S. military installations or operations.

The Pentagon has stated that, to date, the AARO has not discovered any verifiable information substantiating claims of past or current programs related to the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials.

However, Grusch asserts that very few individuals are aware of the alleged secret UAP program, including those within the Pentagon who handle UAP reports. He claims to have received documents and evidence from senior former intelligence officers supporting the existence of a program that the UAP Task Force was not informed about.

