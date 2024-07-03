U.S. Tensions With China Reached Shocking New Height

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Nicholas Burns, the United States ambassador to China has accused Beijing of moving against its agreement that would help build back up the relations between U.S. and Chinese citizens.

Last year during a meeting, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed that they needed to increase engagement among regular citizens. However, according to The Wall Street Journal Burns claimed that China has been undermining that agreement. The Journal has reported that those citizens who have attended the United States’ events in China have been intimidated and interrogated. The embassy also noted that there have been increased restrictions on their posts on social media.

The outlet in its report pointed out that Burns had used “unusually forceful language” while criticizing the Chinese efforts to weaken U.S. standing with citizens while also harming diplomatic activities.

Following last November’s summit in San Francisco, there was a stabilization of the tension between the two nations as the two leaders agreed to work on improving relations. Since then there have been several top Biden administration officials that have made official visits to China.

Burns informed the outlet that China has upped its efforts to suppress American diplomatic activities. He also added that there have been 61 events since the summit, where there has been pressure placed on Chinese citizens by government agencies, including the Ministry of State Security to intimidate them to not attend the event.

The Journal has reported that the events in question were hosted by the U.S. Embassy and would just include talks on women’s entrepreneurship, mental health, cultural performances, and documentary films.

