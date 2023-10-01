U.S. Workers Flip On Trump?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain slammed former President Donald Trump over his planned visit to a Detroit plant where he will speak in support of the striking union members.

During a recent interview on CNN, Fain stated that he did not see the point in having a meeting with Trump, as he is not someone who cares about automotive workers, or anything that the workers and working class stood for.

Trump is expected to hold his rally on Wednesday and is also scheduled to meet with union workers. The UAW is currently on strike against Stellantis, General Motors, and Ford which are considered the “Big Three” automakers.

Fain in his comments stated that Trump was serving a “billionaire class” which was “what is wrong with this country.” He further pointed out that it was a “pathetic irony” that Trump’s scheduled rally would take place in a non-union plant in Michigan. He then argued that all one needed to do was look at Trump’s record as it speaks for itself.

As he noted in 2008, Trump had placed the blame for the problems with automotive companies on UAW members and their contracts. He added that in 2016 during his presidential campaign, Trump had advocated for plants being moved to states with lower wages, in order for automotive workers to need to beg to get their jobs back at lower wages.

Finally, he pointed out that in 2019 during Trump’s presidency, automotive workers had been on strike for 60 days and yet Trump had never held a rally or participated in their picket line.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com