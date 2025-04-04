Unexpected Ingredient Prompts Recall of Popular Breakfast Sandwiches

Hearthside Food Solutions recalls nearly 500,000 pounds of breakfast sandwiches due to an undeclared sesame allergen, leaving consumers wondering about potential risks and next steps.

Quick Takes

Hearthside Food Solutions is recalling over 400,000 pounds of breakfast sandwiches due to misbranding.

The recall involves undeclared sesame flour in product labels, affecting sandwiches distributed to military outlets.

No allergic reactions reported so far; consumers advised to return or discard products immediately.

The USDA issues urgent warning over potential sesame allergy risks.

Hearthside Faces a Major Recall

Hearthside Food Solutions, a major supplier from Salt Lake City, has initiated a recall of approximately 489,887 pounds of breakfast sandwiches. The affected products, containing bacon and sausage with French toast, failed to disclose the presence of sesame flour, leading to significant misbranding. The recall has been officially announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, emphasizing the urgency of addressing potential allergens.

The sandwiches were sold primarily through Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) locations nationwide, with production spanning from April 1, 2023, to March 25, 2025. Concerns have been raised about sesame flour’s omission from ingredient labels, posing threats to individuals with sesame allergies. While no adverse reactions have been reported, authorities remain vigilant.

USDA Takes Action

The USDA is concerned that some recalled products may still reside in consumer freezers. The agency has released an urgent statement warning of the potential severity of sesame allergies. Consumers are advised to search for lot codes beginning with 23, 24, and 25, up to 2508451, before considering consumption. The recalled sandwiches bear the USDA mark of inspection “EST. V4907.” Hearthside’s proactive recall is intended to uphold consumer trust and safety.

Fox Business reported reaching out to Hearthside Food Solutions for further comments on the recall and how the company plans to prevent future occurrences. To date, no confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been linked to the consumption of these sandwiches.

Consumer Instructions

Consumers are urged to dispose of or return the affected sandwiches and refrain from consuming them. According to the USDA, “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.” Customers who might experience symptoms should consult a healthcare provider immediately.

For individuals with sesame allergies, this recall serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of accurate and complete food labeling. Hearthside Food Solutions is committed to rectifying the situation and enhancing labeling accuracy in future productions to ensure consumer safety.

