Upcoming 4th of July Expected To Smash New Record

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – AAA projections announced in a press release on Thursday show that this upcoming Fourth of July there is a record number of people who are expected to travel 50 miles or more. The current projection notes that 70.9 million people will be traveling during that week, a number that marks a 5 percent increase when compared to the same holiday travel a year earlier. In 2019, the numbers were 8 percent lower than the current projection.

AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale noted in the announcement that the summer vacations were in full swing and that with remote work giving Americans more flexibility, more people were taking extended trips during the July 4th week. She added that this is going to be the busiest travel period as there are 5.7 million more people who are expected to travel during that weekend when compared to 2019.

The forecast wants 60.6 million people to travel by car over the holiday, a 2.8 million increase when compared to last year. In 2019 there were 55.3 million people who had traveled by car.

In the report, it was also noted that there is an increase in the number of people traveling by air, as 5.74 million people are predicted to fly during the holiday weekend, a 7 percent increase when compared to the previous year.

There are also around 4.62 million people who will use trains, cruises, and buses for their transportation.

The travel period covered by the report is June 29 to July 7, and the company has stated that this is a longer timeframe as two weekends are included in it.

