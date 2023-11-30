Update on Derek Chauvin’s Recent Stabbing

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for the murder of George Floyd, was injured on Friday during a prison stabbing, according to law enforcement.

Chauvin is currently being held in Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium security institution. The incident has not yet been confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. However, while they did not confirm that Chauvin was the victim, they did note there was a stabbing and a victim who had been hospitalized.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the assault occurred around 12:30 p.m. and the employees in the prison had performed life-saving treatment to one individual. They further noted that the incident had been contained and that at the time there was no danger to the public as a result of the incident.

The FBI has also been notified of the attack, however, there are no further details on why the bureau had been informed about the incident.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a statement noted that he was saddened to hear about Chauvin being the victim of the attack, and argued that he should have been able to serve his sentence without having to fear that he might face violence or retaliation.

Chauvin was sentenced after he knelt on the neck of Floyd for close to 10 minutes. As a result, Floyd went limp and ended up being unable to breath until he died. Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for having violated the civil rights of Floyd and another 22 years for second degree murder.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com