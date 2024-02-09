Update on Migrant Who Attacked NYPD Cops

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Yohenry Brito, 24, faces legal repercussions following his involvement in a violent confrontation with two officers from the New York Police Department in Times Square last month, which was captured on video. The incident, which occurred near the New Amsterdam theater—a hotspot for tourists—saw Brito and a group of individuals engaging in a physical altercation with an NYPD lieutenant and officer.

The specifics of the grand jury’s charges against Brito remain confidential as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. This development follows Brito’s court appearance earlier in the day, where he responded to two misdemeanor allegations linked to theft, asserting his innocence.

Brito stands as the sole individual arrested and subjected to bail in connection with the Times Square incident, marking him as the first among the suspects to be formally indicted. The event led to the arrest of seven individuals, with some reportedly leaving New York after their release. The public’s reaction to the incident, fueled by viral footage and a controversial gesture made by one of the individuals upon release, has been one of widespread disapproval.

Notably, Brito’s identifiable neck tattoos played a significant role in the prosecution’s request for bail last week. His legal representative, Mark Jankowitz, emphasized Brito’s denial of the misdemeanor charges.

Currently detained at Rikers Island, Brito awaits his court appearance on April 3 to address the misdemeanor allegations. Additionally, he is scheduled for arraignment on the sealed indictment charges at the New York Supreme Court on March 25.

Patrick Hendry, President of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (PBA), remarked that the indictment represents a modest advancement towards justice for the injured officers. Hendry’s statement, shared on X, highlighted the public’s frustration with a legal system perceived as failing to safeguard police and citizens alike, urging continued advocacy for the apprehension and prosecution of all involved in the attack.

