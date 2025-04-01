Vandals Arrested After Defacing Trump Resort

Vandalism at Trump Turnberry and Doonbeg resorts has sparked international controversy and investigations, highlighting political tensions surrounding Trump’s properties.

Trump branded the vandals at his Scottish property as “terrorists.”

Three individuals arrested in connection with the Turnberry attack.

Doonbeg in Ireland also vandalized, with investigations ongoing.

Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the Turnberry incident.

Trump’s Response

President Donald Trump labeled individuals involved in the vandalism at his Scotland golf course as “terrorists,” urging authorities to impose harsh punishment. The vandalism included pro-Palestinian messages painted on his Turnberry resort, resulting in significant damage. Despite Trump’s claim that the arrested individuals are in prison, they are not accused of terrorism, and one has been released pending further inquiry.

The activist group Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the vandalism, which included the phrase “Gaza is not 4 sale” painted on the lawn. This incident reflects the heightened political tensions surrounding Trump’s international assets.

In Ireland, Trump’s Doonbeg resort was similarly vandalized. However, Palestine Action did not claim responsibility for this incident. Irish police have initiated a comprehensive investigation, but no arrests have been made thus far.

Investigation and Arrests

Three individuals, a 33-year-old man and two seniors aged 75 and 66, were apprehended regarding the Turnberry vandalism. The 33-year-old has been charged and is set to appear in court, while the other two have been released. Police Scotland confirms ongoing inquiries as these incidents continue to draw significant media attention.

The vandalism at Turnberry involved digging up one green and painting “Gaza is not for sale” on another. Trump expressed his gratitude to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and law enforcement for their swift actions.

Impact on Trump Properties

Vandalism incidents at Trump properties underline the political tensions connected to his international holdings. Despite these acts, both Turnberry and Doonbeg are asserting that these events will not affect their operations. A Trump Doonbeg spokesperson described the vandalism as a “childish, criminal act” and assured customers of continued business success.

As investigations continue, other unrelated vandalism cases are reported, like attacks on Tesla dealerships in the U.S., linked to Elon Musk’s cooperation with Trump’s administration. These incidents reflect the increasing tensions involving Trump’s affiliations.

