VIDEO: Celebrity Hit in Face During Concert

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Country star Kelsea Ballerini was hit by a flying object on Wednesday. In a different incident, Bebe Rexha had also been hit by a flying object.

In a video captured by a fan, Ballerini was singing her song “If You Go Down,” she can be seen jolting her head and wincing after the object hit her between her eyes. She then turns her entire body away from the audience as one of her band members goes to assist her.

After a few minutes, Ballerini walked off the stage. She then returned to the stage and urged the fans to say something if they did not feel safe in the crowd. She urged them to specifically tell someone around them and there was security all around to help them if someone was pushing them around or was causing them to feel uncomfortable. She then told them to not throw things.

She added that she wanted people to always feel safe in her shows and that this was something that she wanted for every artist’s show. She also pointed out that there were little kids in attendance so the crowd needed to help her make the space safe for all.

Following the incident, the Country star shared on her Instagram story further details about what happened. She noted that someone had thrown a bracelet and the incident had scared her rather than hurt her. She added that it triggered some of her fears which was why she had to calm down off-stage before being able to continue.

WATCH:

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with object while performing onstage. pic.twitter.com/6hBXxQ67rH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2023

