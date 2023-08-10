VIDEO: Kamala Humiliated for Idiotic Comment

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, during a speech at the Sycamore & Oak retail village in D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris delivered one of her famous “word salads,” which has resulted in many criticizing her statements and remarks.

This time Harris’ redundant statement was focused on community banks and their nature. In this repetitive statement, she said that they have been working for years to help investments in community banks grow further. She then argued that community banks can be integral for those who require financial assistance or loans and are in either a rural or underserved community. She added that “as the name suggests, community banks are in the community.”

This last statement was the one for which Harris received a lot of criticism online.

CRC advisor Bryan Doherty took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to add a sarcastic GIF praising Harris for doing a “Great Job!”

Chad Gilmartin, who is the deputy spokesman of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, also joined in by sarcastically asking whether they also offer services connected to banking.

The Michigan GOP in their own tweet stated that Harris had provided “another pearl of wisdom.”

Others started posting online other redundant statements of their own in response to Harris’ speech. David Blackmon, a SubStack commentator said that “nail polish goes on the nails” while Ken Miles, a former radio personality stated that “Grocery stores sell GROCERIES.”

Earlier this week Harris had made a different redundant statement relating to “space corporations.” Last September she had also made redundant statements about community banks.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris: "As the name suggests, community banks are in the community!" pic.twitter.com/s2ruQsX3qU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

