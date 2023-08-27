Police Take Out Truck Plowing Through Crowd

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, a chaotic scene unfolded in Atlanta in the evening and was caught on video as law enforcement officers managed to make an arrest at gunpoint.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Safety revealed that the incident occurred at around 7:35 p.m. At the time a Georgia Safety Patrol trooper that was on-duty was looking at the scene taking place in the Northside Drive and 17th Street intersection where the traffic had been completely blocked while a large crowd had forced.

The video from the incident was first shared on X, previously called Twitter, by ATL Uncensored. In the video, Ford F-150 is seen doing donuts while in the intersection. The vehicle was attempting to flee from the troopers that were following it with their emergency lights on.

The Georgia DPS has not released the name of the suspect who hit a number of pedestrians during his attempt to escape from law enforcement. One of those people who were hit had an injury, but it is not yet revealed whether or not the injury was severe or not.

The trooper in the video is quick to reach the vehicle and then with a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver managed to stop the F-150 which was forced to go over a curb. The trooper then exited the car with his gun and jumped across the hood while keeping his aim at the suspect. He then forced the suspect out of the car and flips him onto his car’s hood before handcuffing him and bringing him in.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspect or about any possible charges he might be facing.

