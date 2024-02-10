Voters Want Trump’s Legal Problems To End

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, CNN released a new poll which found that former President Donald Trump’s legal woes relating to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are on the mind of voters who are preparing for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is currently facing four felonies brought forward by federal prosecutors in this case. However, the former President has maintained that his actions should be immune from criminal prosecution as at the time he was still the U.S. president.

The poll was conducted by SSRS, an independent firm, and found that 48 percent of respondents claimed that it was “essential” for a verdict in this case to come out before the 2024 election day. An additional 16 percent argued that it would be nice if there could be a result in this case before Nov. 5.

President Biden is currently seeking reelection, while Trump has also been trying to win back the White House through a rematch of the 2020 election. Despite the legal cases against him, Trump is leading the Republican primary race. However, in a hypothetical matchup between the two men in the general election, there is no clear winner.

The judge who is overseeing the federal election interference case is waiting for the appeals court decision on the immunity claims before stating whether the case will proceed with the trial date of March 4.

Special federal prosecutor Jack Smith had previously put a request through to the Supreme Court calling for them to skip the appeals court and immediately make a ruling on the case; however , that request was denied.

