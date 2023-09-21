White House Celebrates Biden’s Controversial Prisoner Plan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – White House officials have confirmed that following the prisoner exchange with Iran, the five American citizens who had previously been held in the country are now headed back to the U.S.

On Monday, the five Americans arrived in Doha, Qatar while heading back to the U.S. The White House has touted the success of the exchange as part of the President’s efforts to reunite families. In exchange for the release of the five prisoners, the U.S. unfroze $6 billion of Iran’s funds.

On Sunday night, a White House official noted that President Joe Biden was making “families whole again.” On that same night, the frozen funds had arrived in Qatar which triggered the release of the prisoners on the next day. Qatar is acting as the intermediary in the U.S.-Iran negotiations.

On Monday, President Biden in a statement noted that while they were celebrating the return of the five Americans to the country they were also calling for the Iranian regime to be held accountable for what happened to Bob Levinson. He added that they were “sanctioning former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence under the Levinson Act” over their part in the wrongful detentions and stated that they would continue to impose costs in the country in response to the actions taken by the Iranian regime.

Two of the individuals released chose to remain anonymous while the other three have been identified as Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamaz Namazi.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated during a press conference that it was great to say that the U.S. citizens had been released and that the U.S. would continue to fight against the wrongful detainment and imprisonment of its citizens.

That said, not everyone agrees. Republican Senator Ted Cruz has been vocal about his displeasure regarding Biden’s latest deal. Protestors have also gathered outside the United Nations General Assembly to voice their disdain as well.

