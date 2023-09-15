White House Chews Out House Republicans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, the White House entered the offensive against the House GOP claiming that they were not following the agreement that they had reached during the debt ceiling negotiations and that they were now pushing for budget cuts that would be harmful to both Americans and the economy.

The Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young noted in a memo that in May the White House and Congress had reached an agreement that everyone but the House Republicans had followed. She further noted that the House Republicans were instead pushing for appropriations bills that went against the bipartisan budget agreement reached.

As she pointed out, the new bills were pushing for deeper spending cuts similar to the ones the House Freedom Caucus has been demanding since the Republicans won the House. However, these bills were going to have a negative effect on families, seniors, students, and rural communities. They would also harm the economy and reduce support for the police. Young said these bills are also taking the attention away from key issues including providing additional funding to fight against the fentanyl crisis.

According to Young’s memo, there are many different programs that could be cut if the appropriations bills are successful including programs that reduce pollution, provide funding for schools that have low-income students, and reduce the support teachers have available.

In May, the White House and many top House Republicans had reached an agreement to increase the debt ceiling for two years while also enforcing certain federal spending caps during that same time frame.

