White House Lawyer Launches New Attack on Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer, stated on Friday that former President Donald Trump looked like “a Batman villain” in his mug shot photo.

On Friday, one day after Trump’s booking, Cobb told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that this was the first time that the former President had had his mug shot taken. He added that Trump and his allies were facing charges for a “heinous crime.” This was a reference to the case in Georgia which included 19 defendants, including Trump.

Cobb proceeded to argue that despite looking “like a Batman villain,” Trump still had the same “rights and privileges” as any other criminal defendant.

When Keilar asked when the Georgia case was going to be over, Cobb suggested that the case was going to be slowed down by appeals, especially considering that a number of the defendants have already requested for their case to be moved to a federal court or to be put in a speedier trial. He added that considering all the appeals, there is a chance that even a year from now all discussions about this case will be about whether or not it should be tried in a state or federal court.

When asked about the claims that Trump had misrepresented his self-reported weight and height in his booking, Cobb argued that this was just another look into the former President’s psyche, and his wish to do anything possible to become “more appealable.”

