White House Press Secretary Spreads Foolish Lie

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the U.S. has averaged more than one mass shooting per day since the start of 2023. However, she later proceeded to make a mistake saying that the country has had on average one mass shooting per week.

Jean-Pierre told reporters that in the 128 days since the start of the year, the U.S. has had 201 mass shootings. This meant that on average there was more than one shooting per day. She further proceeded to point out that this year alone more than 14,000 people died from gun violence.

She pointed out that all types of public spaces, including schools, shopping centers, churches, and even movie theaters and grocery stores were being attacked, and yet the Republican party refused to take action in Congress to help curb gun violence.

On Sunday, following another mass shooting in Texas, President Biden also issued a statement in which he reiterated his call for Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines while also ending manufacturer’s immunity and calling for stricter gun safety storage and universal background check requirements to be put in place.

Jean-Pierre, in her own statement, remarked that this was a “crisis” and that Congress needed to take action. However, later on she said that the country is “…averaging out one mass shooting a week? That’s not ok.” This was an inaccuracy as her original numbers of more than one mass shooting per day were closer to reality.

