White House Refuses to Talk About Biden Son Bombshell

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During a recent interview on “CNN This Morning,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre avoided answering a question about potential interference from the Biden administration in federal investigations into Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden is currently facing charges for allegedly lying on a firearm purchase form and other crimes.

When CNN anchor Poppy Harlow approached Jean-Pierre about the news that an IRS criminal supervisory agent was seeking whistleblower protection to disclose alleged mishandling and political interference in the ongoing criminal probe of Hunter Biden, the press secretary declined to comment.

Jean-Pierre stated that the White House and members of the Biden administration were committed to not commenting on ongoing investigations and were referring any inquiries to the Department of Justice. Attorney Mark D. Lytle, of the law firm Nixon Peabody LLP, composed a letter on behalf of the anonymous IRS whistleblower, which was given to members of Congress. The letter stated that the whistleblower has been overseeing an ongoing and sensitive investigation since early 2020 and wishes to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress.

Lytle’s letter also relayed information from the whistleblower that the Hunter Biden investigator had not prevented “clear conflicts of interest” from arising in the case and had allowed “preferential treatment and politics to infect decisions and protocols normally followed by law enforcement professionals if the subject was not politically connected.”

Overall, Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the matter, reiterating the White House’s stance on not commenting on ongoing investigations. However, the IRS whistleblower’s claims have raised concerns about potential political interference and mishandling in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

