White House Releases Major Update on Border

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, stated that following the meetings regarding the border talks that have occurred ahead of the Christmas holiday recess, the direction taken is the right one. She added that they believe that the negotiations are going to continue ahead of the holiday recess. As she pointed out, the main thing was that there were still discussions about the border and security. She added that moving forward, they were going to be focusing on ensuring that the supplemental gets done.

While Jean-Pierre did not state what the timeline for the deal currently was, she did note that President Biden was in regular touch with the Congressional leaders. She added that Biden administration staff had attended meetings at the Capitol on both Tuesday and Wednesday in an attempt to get a deal.

As she told reporters what they knew right now was that they had taken the right direction, which was the most important thing at this stage. If the Biden administration manages to get a border deal they will also unlock aid for Ukraine. This is one of the main priorities of President Biden and the White House as they have been increasing the pressure on Congress to provide additional support to Ukraine in the war against Russia. This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington to make a personal plea for more aid for his country.

Jean-Pierre reiterated throughout her remarks that the talks were continuing and that progress was being made which is the most important thing.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com