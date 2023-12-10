White House Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Be Calling GOP Shots

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The White House in a new memo argued that if House Republicans move forward with a vote that authorizes the impeachment inquiry of President Biden, then it would be proof that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was the one “calling the shots” in the party.

The memo is the White House’s latest attempt to connect the House Republicans pushing the impeachment inquiry to some of the GOP’s most extreme members, including Greene, who is a big supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Still, the vote could be a controversial point for Republican lawmakers who are representing districts that were won by Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Those lawmakers have also argued that a possible vote could be used by the Democrats and the White House as a way of opening up an impeachment inquiry against them.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams argued that Marjorie Taylor Greene might potentially be pushing for the House to move forward with the impeachment, as there have been many Republicans who have already stated that there is no evidence to back up the inquiry. As he argued, the majority of Americans also believe that the House Republicans are not focusing on the right things and that Greene was the one “calling the shots” in the conference.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has indicated that they would soon hold a vote to make the impeachment inquiry. Previously, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had chosen to not hold a floor vote to open an inquiry.

