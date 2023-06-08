White House Snaps on House Republicans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, the White House criticized Senator Chuck Grassley (Iowa Republican) and Republican Representative Comer (Kentucky) for their recent efforts to get the FBI to provide them with access to a document that allegedly details an alleged scheme involving President Biden. They proceeded to claim that this entire endeavor was a political stunt in an effort for them to receive more Fox News air time.

Earlier on Thursday, Grassley told the host of Fox News, Bill Hemmer, that they were not interested in knowing if the allegations against Biden were accurate. The senators instead stated that lawmakers were mostly interested in ensuring that the FBI was performing its job properly.

The White House proceeded to share the comments Grassley made, as well as other previous comments Grassley had made about how the Republicans weren’t sure of the accusations against Biden and whether they were true.

Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, stated that congressional Republicans had already admitted that this is not an attempt to uncover the truth or facts. He added that this is simply dramatization of sad political stunts that are prompted by claims and innuendos looking to slam Biden and get on Fox News.

Comer and Grassley first sent the request for the document from the FBI last month. In it, they claimed that according to an unspecified and unverified source, the document in question detailed information about an “alleged criminal scheme” that involved then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national. The FBI has refused to provide the document.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com