White House Tells China To Hit the Brakes

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday the White House warned China that they should not take any actions that appear to be threatening Taiwan following Beijing’s warnings about a trip by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to the U.S. scheduled for this week.

The Taiwanese president is going to be transiting through New York and Los Angeles in order to make it to Central America for an official diplomatic visit. According to the description of the scheduled trip, the visit has not been described as official, government travel.

On Wednesday, National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that this transit falls along the same lines as their “long-standing unofficial relationship with Taiwan.” He added that it is up to Taiwan to determine which transits they need to make according to their travel schedule. He proceeded to say that the transits were “private” and “unofficial.”

That same morning, Tsai left Taiwan to travel to New York and then California. This is going to be the sixth time that Tsai has traveled through the U.S. since first taking office in 2016. Kirby pointed out that there has never before been an incident associated with these transits, and that Tsai has in the past met with members of Congress during these transits.

Tsai is scheduled to meet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) while in Los Angeles. However, Chinese officials have warned that there will be retaliation over these meetings. Tsai met with Democrat Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday.

