Why Biden Is About To Have a Terrible Christmas

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The House GOP is increasing the pressure on President Joe Biden hinting that there could be bad news as they are preparing for the release of the subpoena bank records ahead of a possible House vote on the impeachment inquiry.

Representative Patrick Fallon remarked on Monday that there was enough support within the Republican party for them to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry against Biden ahead of the holidays. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has made similar claims previously.

On Monday, Fallon told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that he expected that before the December break, which would happen in less than two weeks, there would most likely be a vote on the floor.

Republicans had previously pledged to investigate the ties between Biden’s foreign business dealings and the President. A probe into the business affairs of the Biden family was opened in January and in September former House Speaker McCarthy opened an impeachment inquiry. However, this was never formalized by a House vote.

White House spokesman for oversight and investigation Ian Sams noted in a statement on Monday that the inquiry was a “baseless smear campaign” that had just started as an attempt to satisfy the extremist members in the House GOP. He added that rather than working on the issues that American families were actually concerned about, the House Republicans were focusing on investigating the President. He added that Americans cared about job creation, strengthening the economy and health care, and ensuring national security.

