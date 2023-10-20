Why Republicans Are Siding With Biden Over Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden appears to have gained some ground with Republicans following the recent Hamas attack against Israel. Biden has widely been praised for his response to the conflict, while former President Donald Trump has been widely criticized for his attacks against the Israeli Prime Minister.

On October 7, Hamas, which has been designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization, launched a deadly surprise attack against Israel. As a result, Israel retaliated with the historically heaviest strike against Gaza, which is where the militant group is based.

Currently, there have been around 4,000 reported deaths in Gaza and over 1,400 killed in Israel since the start of the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated following the attack that the country is “at war.” In retaliation for the attack, he cut off the supply of fuel, electricity, medicine, and food to Gaza. The country also called for their 360,000 army reservists to come back as the country as they are preparing for an expected ground offensive into Gaza. The offensive has been delayed since its original starting date.

The topic of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been widely divisive for Democrats and Republicans in the last few years with many progressive Democrats being critical of the Israeli government and supportive of Palestinians. Biden has also clashed with the Israeli prime minister in the past following his shift towards the right. Still, following the recent conflict, Biden has reasserted that the U.S. would continue to support its ally and provide the necessary assistance.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com