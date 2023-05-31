Why Some 2024 Republicans Hate DeSantis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has faced attacks from many of the candidates in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, despite not being the frontrunner in the race.

Former president Donald Trump has, in the past few months, managed to create an impressive double-digit lead in the national polls of GOP primary voters. DeSantis, who is often in second place in these polls, has faced attacks not only from Trump, but also from many of the other GOP challengers including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), and millionaire businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Those who are hoping to overtake Trump will first need to manage to beat DeSantis in the polls. Alex Conant, who worked on Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) 2016 presidential campaign, pointed out that DeSantis was going to be receiving criticism both from the candidates who were above him and from those who were below him. As he argued, there would be different motives for those attacks, but realistically, anyone who wants to take on Trump will first need to defeat DeSantis.

While DeSantis only announced his presidential bid on Wednesday, he has been considered one of the leading candidates in the 2024 GOP race for months, and has even managed to place above Trump in some state-level polling.

On Wednesday, Haley’s campaign released an ad in which the similarities between DeSantis and Trump are presented. Previously, Haley had also claimed that DeSantis was “copying” Trump.

Ramaswamy, who has chosen not to attack Trump, has criticized DeSantis several times for not taking a stance on certain issues or his approach to his feud with Disney.

