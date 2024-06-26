Why the Trump-Biden Debate Will Be Must See T.V.

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) stated during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” that the majority of Americans viewed the current presidential race as “reality television.”

Sununu’s comments come only a week before the first official presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. As he argued, one of the challenges with the race right now is the perception of the people who view it more like a reality show. He added that they wanted to see the former President “be abrasive and lose his top” and Biden to “have a senior moment.” As he noted, CNN debate moderators Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will need to handle these challenges.

He continues by noting that they were doing a great job but they needed it to be “substantive.”

The presidential debate which will be hosted by CNN is set to take place on Thursday and is going to be an important moment ahead of the November presidential race as there are still undecided voters who are depending on it to make a choice.

Biden and former President Trump have both met the debate requirements, however, no other third-party candidate or Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has managed to meet them. The 2024 presidential debate is likely to turn into a repetition of the 2020 presidential debates.

On Friday, Sununu claimed that he was surprised by the Trump campaign which as he has argued has been more serious and professional with this campaign than they had during the previous races. He added that he knows they are strategizing which is why that change in tone has likely happened.

