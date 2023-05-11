Why Trump’s Latest Decision Is Extremely Dangerous

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Donald Trump has openly stated that he has no intention of joining the first Republican presidential primary debate this summer. This has led to many of his current and former advisers questioning whether that would be a proper strategy.

Trump previously took to Truth Social to express that in his opinion, he had no reason to join the primary debate, especially as he was currently leading the primary by 20 percentage points. He further pointed out that he had no reason to face “hostile” networks in the debate or to participate in order to be “libeled and abused.”

However, while Trump might have some arguments to make regarding his nonattendance, there are many who argue that this is a strategic risk for Trump’s campaign.

The first debate is scheduled to take place in August and it could provide the platform for other candidates to potentially gain more exposure and win some of Trump’s support. One of Trump’s former advisers noted that he does not believe that Trump would attend the debate, but that will only help those who are going against him. They added that in reality, Trump had no reason to not attend the debate.

However, considering his performances in previous debates, Trump might be right to not attend. In the first debate against Joe Biden in 2020 he not only interrupted his opponent frequently but also, he also told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

